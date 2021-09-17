Ex-Algerian president Bouteflika, ousted amid protests, dies

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerian state television says former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who fought for independence from France and was ousted from power in 2019 amid pro-democracy protests, has died at age 84. The television report late Friday night, citing a statement from the office of current Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, did not provide the cause of death or other details. Bouteflika had suffered a stroke in 2013 that had badly weakened him. Concerns about his state of health helped feed public frustration with his rule that erupted in mass public protests in 2019. He stepped down after 20 years in office.