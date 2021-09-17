Former Liberian military leader liable for church massacre

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Liberian military commander who supervised the slaughter of hundreds of unarmed civilians at a church during that country’s civil war in 1990 is liable under U.S. law for participating in extrajudicial killings and torture. A federal judge in Philadelphia ruled this week against Moses W. Thomas and in favor of four anonymous plaintiffs. They lived through the military assault on people seeking safety at a Red Cross shelter on church grounds. After the war, Thomas emigrated to the United States but he’s now back in Liberia. His lawyer says they accept the decision but don’t agree with it and may appeal.