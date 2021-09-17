Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

10:11 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bridgeport 35, Fairmont Senior 28

Cabell Midland 44, Hurricane 25

Clay-Battelle 50, Beallsville, Ohio 18

East Hardy 30, Tygarts Valley 14

Gilmer County 40, Wahama 20

Greenbrier East 56, Buckhannon-Upshur 14

Greenbrier West 58, Webster County 6

Herbert Hoover 70, Wyoming East 6

Huntington 30, George Washington 14

Independence 50, Shady Spring 17

Independence, Va. 35, Washington 14

James Monroe 50, Meadow Bridge 12

Jefferson 34, Spring Mills 7

Liberty Harrison 34, Philip Barbour 26

Lincoln 21, Nicholas County 13

Madonna 14, Vienna Mathews, Ohio 6

Man 7, Mingo Central 6

Marietta, Ohio 34, Ripley 14

Martins Ferry, Ohio 38, Weir 7

Mount View 28, Summers County 14

Pocahontas County 21, Petersburg 12

Point Pleasant 42, Oak Glen 7

Ritchie County 36, St. Marys 7

Shadyside, Ohio 33, Wheeling Central 21

Sherando, Va. 49, Musselman 43

Spring Valley 54, St. Albans 0

St. Clairsville, Ohio 35, Linsly 14

Williamstown 49, Buffalo 6

Winfield 35, Wayne 20

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

