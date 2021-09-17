Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bridgeport 35, Fairmont Senior 28
Cabell Midland 44, Hurricane 25
Clay-Battelle 50, Beallsville, Ohio 18
East Hardy 30, Tygarts Valley 14
Gilmer County 40, Wahama 20
Greenbrier East 56, Buckhannon-Upshur 14
Greenbrier West 58, Webster County 6
Herbert Hoover 70, Wyoming East 6
Huntington 30, George Washington 14
Independence 50, Shady Spring 17
Independence, Va. 35, Washington 14
James Monroe 50, Meadow Bridge 12
Jefferson 34, Spring Mills 7
Liberty Harrison 34, Philip Barbour 26
Lincoln 21, Nicholas County 13
Madonna 14, Vienna Mathews, Ohio 6
Man 7, Mingo Central 6
Marietta, Ohio 34, Ripley 14
Martins Ferry, Ohio 38, Weir 7
Mount View 28, Summers County 14
Pocahontas County 21, Petersburg 12
Point Pleasant 42, Oak Glen 7
Ritchie County 36, St. Marys 7
Shadyside, Ohio 33, Wheeling Central 21
Sherando, Va. 49, Musselman 43
Spring Valley 54, St. Albans 0
St. Clairsville, Ohio 35, Linsly 14
Williamstown 49, Buffalo 6
Winfield 35, Wayne 20
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
