Greenbrier County issues county wide indoor mask mandate

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The Greenbrier County Health Department has issued a county wide indoor mask mandate, effective immediately.

Any individual, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask or face covering that covers their mouth and nose while inside any building.

Exceptions include:

- children under the age of 2

- individuals with trouble breathing or a valid medical reason

- anyone who is unconscious, incapacitated, or unable to remove the mask without assistance

All business and organizations are required to implement this mandate on their properties, and post adequate signage.

The mandate does not apply to:

- outdoor areas

- residences

- when individuals can physically isolate in a physically separated office

- anyone actively engaged in the consumption of food or beverage

Stay with WVVA for the latest COVID-19 information.