Liberty keep alive playoff hopes with 91-80 win over Mystics

NEW YORK (AP) — Natasha Howard scored 24 points and Sabrina Ionescu added 22 to help the New York Liberty keep alive their playoff hopes with a 91-80 win over the Washington Mystics. The Liberty (12-20) need Washington to lose to Minnesota on Sunday and have Los Angeles lose at Dallas that day as well. The Liberty hold the tiebreaker by virtue of having a better record against the two other teams. Washington (12-19) would get the No. 8 seed with a win on Sunday. New York is trying to avoid missing the playoff for a fourth consecutive season. Ariel Atkins scored 29 points to lead Washington.