McDowell County newspaper publisher named ‘2021 West Virginia Wonder Woman’

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) A McDowell County native is named a 2021 'West Virginia Wonder Woman' by West Virginia Living Magazine.



Missy Nester saved the Welch Daily News when it was on the brink of collapse in 2018. Through the nationwide advertising struggles faced by newspapers during the Pandemic, she was able to keep the paper afloat. In addition to maintaining a three-day a week delivery schedule, she was even able to take the paper online to reach a younger generation of readers.



Having worked on newspapers since she was in high school, she credits her success in part to the college professor who told her women did not belong in the news industry.



"It's so satisfying to me now to be back in the news industry, making waves in the news industry in a small community where nobody thought a small newspaper could make it. And we're still serving the community in the best way possible."



Nester also credits her team with her success, saying many of the drivers go the extra mile on their daily runs by delivering food and checking on customers.



