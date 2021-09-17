Mining company locating first US plant in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say a mining company is locating a new plant in West Virginia, bringing 47 new full-time jobs and a $10 million investment. CS Global Group, a Turkish mining company, specializes in barite manufacturing and sales. It is locating its first U.S. manufacturing plant in Moundsville. Gov. Jim Justice said in a statement that the plant is expected to be operating in early 2022. CS Global Group operates in more than 60 countries. It manufactures and sells barium sulfate, which is used in the oil and gas drilling industry and other industrial applications.