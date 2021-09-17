New day; same pattern

It was a warmer day out there with most topping off in the upper 70s and 80s across the region. Most stayed dry but there have been a few showers and storms popping up. As we head into the overnight hours, any showers and storms should fizzle out and we should see partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will be on the warmer side only getting down into the 60s for most.

This weekend is pretty much a copy and paste forecast from today. There is another chance at some isolated showers and storms developing during the afternoon hours for both days. Otherwise, we will see partly cloudy cloudy skies. Temperatures are expected to top off in the upper 70s and 80s once again.

The rain chances increase as we head into the work week. Right now, it looks like a strong cold front will pass through the area on Wednesday. Showers and storms are expected to develop ahead of the front on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday looks to bring some heavier rain as that front passes by.

Temperatures look to be cooler in the 70s for most on Monday and Tuesday thanks to some more cloud cover and rain. After that front comes through on Wednesday, it'll be feeling like fall out there. Ironically, Wednesday is the first day of fall. Temperatures look to top off in the 60s and low 70s through the middle/end of next week. Lows look to dip into the 40s as well. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 5, 6, 10 (CW), and 11pm.