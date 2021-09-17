North Carolina judges strike down state’s voter ID law

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina judges have struck down the state’s latest photo voter identification law. Two of the three trial judges hearing a lawsuit declared on Friday that the December 2018 law is unconstitutional. The judges barred its enforcement, agreeing with minority voters that Republicans rammed through rules tainted by racial bias as a way to remain in power. The majority’s decision is now likely headed to a state appeals court. With two other pending lawsuits, it’s looking more unlikely that a voter ID mandate for in-person and absentee balloting will happen in the 2022 elections. A previous ID law was struck down five years ago.