North Macedonia: Protest in Tetovo for deadly hospital fire

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Hundreds of protesters in Tetovo, a city in the west of North Macedonia are calling for the resignation of officials in the wake of last week’s fire that destroyed a COVID-19 field hospital, killed 14 people and injured a dozen more. Friday’s protest was organized by victims’ families, with demonstrators demanding that authorities announce the findings of an investigation into the blaze. Chanting “justice, justice”, the protesters stopped briefly in front of the local government building, throwing eggs and demanding the resignation of Tetovo’s mayor, Teuta Arifi. Nine days after the hospital fire, no information has been released regarding the investigation being conducted into the causes.