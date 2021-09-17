Red Cross seeking volunteers and donors

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month and volunteers came out to an event in Bluefield today to roll up their sleeves and give blood to help those with sickle cell get the blood transfusions needed to live.

The Red Cross is specifically asking for black donors due to sickle cell being more prominent in black people. Black people also have distinct markers on their red blood cells that make their donations ideal for helping patients with sickle cell.

The Red Cross is also asking for volunteers for disaster relief efforts on both the local and national levels. "We need additional volunteers not only those that are willing to deploy to large scale disasters across the country. Also those that are willing to help at home for those common disasters we see everyday like house fires. We need disaster action team members to really help in your own local community." said Regional Communications Director for the Central Appalachia Region, Krista Farley.

If you missed your chance to donate today you can go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED Cross

If you are interested in becoming a disaster relief volunteer you can go to redcross.org/carhelptoday