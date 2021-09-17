Skip to Content

Somalia accuses Djibouti of detaining ex-intelligence chief

New
11:04 am National news from the Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A tense political dispute between Somalia’s president and prime minister threatened to broaden into a regional crisis on Friday after the president accused neighboring Djibouti of unlawfully detaining his former national intelligence chief. Djibouti’s foreign minister quickly denied Somalia’s statement in a social media post, calling the claim fake news that tried to “create confusion and drag Djibouti into Somalia internal challenges.” At the center of the political dispute is Fahad Yasin, a close ally of Somalia’s president. The president is accused by critics of trying to extend his stay in power after national elections set for last February were delayed.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content