Staying warmer than normal with scattered rain showers throughout the weekend

Another day where hit-or-miss showers and storms will be in the area. Main thing with thunderstorms today could be heavy downpours. Precipitation will mainly build in during the afternoon and evening then tapers off after sunset.

Temperatures today will rise into the mid-upper 70s and low 80s. A dying front is to our east as well as a tropical low. These are bringing a southeasterly flow which is allowing some scattered precipitation to move in today. These showers are hit-or-miss so some of us will stay dry while some will not.

Overnight we dry things out with temperatures mild in the 60s. Some patchy fog will develop where areas see rain today.

Same weather influences will continue to gear a few showers and isolated storms for our Saturday afternoon and evening. Winds will start to change direction tomorrow as the low pressure system off the east coast continues to push north. A northeasterly flow will be with us continuing to wrap some moisture in. Temperatures will be much warmer than normal in the upper 70s and 80s.

A cold front approaches Sunday which will keep us under this "hit-or-miss" pattern even into the start of the next work week.

Looking ahead at next week: Nicholas is still over Louisiana. Some of the moisture will try to push to the northeast early next week which could head into our area. If it travels far enough north, this could bring some rain for some of us. Something we will continue to look at. Another front will move in mid-week keeping us wet. This will also allow us to see a big cool down. Move over summer... fall is right around the corner!

