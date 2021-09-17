Town of Tazewell PD closed to public until further notice

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -- The Town of Tazewell Police Department announced Friday afternoon that they will be closed to the public until further notice.

The closure is due to an increased number of positive cases of COVID-19.

In a statement on Facebook, the Town of Tazewell said that Investigator Craig Menefee will be in charge of the Police Department for the time being, and can be reached at (276)970-7402.

All officers have been instructed to stay out of the building and away from each other as much as possible to take extra precautions to slow the spread of the virus.

The public can still call the Tazewell Police Department for appointments, questions and concerns at (276)988-2503.