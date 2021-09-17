Virginia adds digital option for vaccination records

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginians have a new digital option for proving that they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19. The Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday that it has added barcodes that can be scanned with smartphones known as QR codes to state COVID-19 vaccination records. People can prove they’ve been vaccinated by showing a digital or printed QR code instead of a paper card and they won’t need a special app. Anyone vaccinated in Virginia can get their free vaccination record with QR code, which can be saved to a phone gallery or printed out. Because they are digitally signed by the Department of Health, officials say they can’t be altered or forged. Businesses and employers can use a free app to scan the codes.