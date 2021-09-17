West Virginia records all time high COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- West Virginia has hit a record high of active cases of COVID-19, with 29,744 active cases. This is the most active cases the Mountain State has seen at one time since the start of the pandemic.

"This day was coming. It was gonna be really tough. We've hit a brand new, all time pandemic peak of 29,744 cases in West Virginia," Gov. Jim Justice said during his press briefing on Friday.

2,320 new cases have been recorded since Thursday. Gov. Justice blames the massive increase on vaccine hesitancy.

"We're gonna have a bunch more die. That's all there is to it," he said. "The only way we can stop it from being a bunch more and then a whole lot more on top of that, in my opinion, is one thing, and that's get vaccinated. I'm gonna continue to plead with you to do that, because I don't know anything else we can do."

Stay with WVVA for the latest COVID-19 news.