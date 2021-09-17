While urging vaccination, WHO declines jab data on its staff

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations’ health agency, which has repeatedly urged the world to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and other illnesses, has declined to say how many of its own staffers have followed that advice. “We won’t have that because it’s confidential,” said Dr. Margaret Harris, a WHO spokeswoman. Referring to United Nations personnel, U.N. Geneva spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci said Friday: “We don’t disclose this kind of information. It’s something that is said to the medical service. So, no, unfortunately, we won’t be able to give you these numbers.” Vellucci says she would look into whether percentages of U.N. staff that had been vaccinated could be provided.