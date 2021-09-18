Last weekend of summer will feel like summer; cooler air arrives soon

Scattered showers with isolated storms will continue into this evening thanks to a cold front. They are hit-or-miss so some of us will stay dry.

Temperatures tonight will be considered warm in the 60s. Partly cloudy skies stick around overnight with some patchy fog developing.

Throughout our Sunday we still hold onto a chance for some shower and storm activity as the cold front sags to our south. This will help bring in hit-or-miss showers and isolated storms again. Best timing for rain will be in the afternoon and evening, but a few stray showers could pop up earlier in the day. High temperatures will resemble today's in the upper 70s and 80s.

Overnight Sunday into Monday some spotty rain will stick around. Temperatures again will be in the 60s. Temperatures cool to seasonable starting on Monday with highs in the low-mid 70s for most. Again we hold onto some scattered rain and thunderstorm activity.

Temperatures will cool and feel like fall out there starting on the first day of fall (next Wednesday). A stronger cold front moves in bringing better coverage of showers and storms (some storms could be strong depending on timing of the front) along with colder air. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s and 70s with lows plummeting into the 40s. High temperatures will hold in the 60s for highs on both Thursday and Friday. Low temperatures will stay in the 40s (even possibly upper 30s) Thursday and Friday.

