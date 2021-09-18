Local dance company excited to grow after successful first season

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - A dance studio in Beckley is looking forward to a successful second year after winning multiple competitions last season.

For Brittany Fitzgerald, the owner of Legacy Dance Company, the dream of operating a dance studio became a reality during the pandemic.

"I danced with the West Virginia Dance Company, and I had been teaching all over the state, um so once COVID happened, I kinda was at a weird place, and I kinda decided to start my dream and open a dance studio," said Fitzgerald.

The studio is the only one in Beckley to offer competitive dance.

Fitzgerald said last season was successful. The team took home wins at competitions in Charleston, West Virginia, and out of state in North Carolina.

Avery Jarrell, a dancer at the studio, said she's thankful for an opportunity like this in the area.

"There's no other dance studio where you can like do competitions, so I think it's really cool," said Jarrell. "Last year I loved getting to compete my solo and my duet."

Some parents spoke to WVVA News and said competitive dance had been a good experience for their daughters.

"She really wanted to compete, and I think that is because she needs something to look forward to, something to work toward, like a goal," said Lisa Jarrell.

"She [her daughter] looks forward to coming here to the studio three days a week, it gives her something to do and gives her something to look forward to and it's actually a good way to build up their confidence," said Angela Bryant.

As a life-long competitive dancer, Fitzgerald says competing allows students to build their confidence, network with other dancers, and other skills.

She said she is looking forward to another successful season and hoping to grow her dancers even more.

"We've had a lot of new students enroll, and not only are people taking one class, they're taking two three, four classes which is awesome," said Fitzgerald. "I'm really hoping our competition team will get bigger."

The studio just began the season, but they are still accepting applications for new students interested in competition and recital classes.

Participants three and up are eligible to register.

Anyone interested in signing up for classes can contact the studio by phone or via email.