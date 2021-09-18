Man gets probation for improper shipping of nuclear waste

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A judge has opted against prison time for a Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to shipping low-level nuclear waste to a Kentucky landfill without the proper labeling. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that a federal judge handed down a five-year probation sentence Wednesday for Cory David Hoskins. He pleaded guilty in February to two charges. Charges of mail fraud were dismissed within the plea deal. He had faced up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The plea says Hoskins arranged to ship the waste from West Virginia to the Blue Ridge Landfill in Estill County, which was not rated to handle it.