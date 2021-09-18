Mural of memories on Mercer Street

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Some local organizations and artists are teaming up to put a mural dedicated to good memories on Mercer Street. The idea behind the mural is to combine past and present memories of the historic street.

Designers took ideas and memories from a variety of generations to create a mural that represents them all. The mural is painted onto fabric panels and then placed onto the wall. The panels will allow for the mural to last longer and be more durable from the weather.

"I try to pull together what interesting things come out from what people talk about and then it comes together as not only a design but a community story. I love doing that, it's been a great opportunity." said mural designer, Ellen Elmes.

"It's really amazing to have been the lead artist on this mural because I've learned a lot about the town's history just through all of the stories that were being told through the mural." said lead artist, Lacey Vilandry.

The new mural is located at the 200 block of Mercer Street.