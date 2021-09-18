New business hopes to contribute to growing tourism

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Blue Mountain Rustic opened less than a month ago but already has high hopes for the future. The shop is owned by Allen Hatfield who used to own the now closed Italian Villa in Bluefield, Virginia. As a change of pace, Hatfield decided to open the new business to help support the growing tourism in the area.

The store is home to just about anything you can think of, including but not limited to antiques, music records and sports memorabilia. Hatfield's collection has grown over the years from things he finds at places like yard sales. Hatfield said he was proud to be a part of the area and appreciates all the support he has received from locals and the city.

"You know over the years they're working hard at making it happen and to be a part of it, it just feels good all the way around. This store sat vacant for 20 years and it's such an old and unique building location." said Hatfield.

Hatfield added that in the future he would like to open lodging on the property for the Hatfield-McCoy trails and offer fishing from a pond on the back of the business. He also hopes to host live music and produce vendors as well as make a gem mine for children.

The business is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m until 6 p.m. and open on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. It is located at 38425 Governor G. C. Perry Highway, Bluefield, Virginia 24605.