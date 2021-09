NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Juwan Carter fired five touchdown passes as Norfolk State pummeled Division II Elizabeth City State, 63-26. Carter engineered three first-quarter touchdown drives to give the Spartans a 21-0 lead, and after Kevin Caldwell threw a 71-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Joyner to get the Vikings on the board, scored four more touchdowns to build a 49-7 lead after three quarters.