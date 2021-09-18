Special Weather Statement until SAT 9:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Tazewell County
Locally dense fog has developed across the mountains and foothills
this morning, particularly in the deeper river valleys. Surface
observations in some areas have fallen to a few hundred feet or
less. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution this
morning when encountering fog by traveling at lower speeds and
maintaining extra separation distance with surrounding vehicles.
This fog will burn off quickly after 9 am.