Special Weather Statement until SAT 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Tazewell County

Locally dense fog has developed across the mountains and foothills

this morning, particularly in the deeper river valleys. Surface

observations in some areas have fallen to a few hundred feet or

less. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution this

morning when encountering fog by traveling at lower speeds and

maintaining extra separation distance with surrounding vehicles.

This fog will burn off quickly after 9 am.