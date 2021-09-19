7th Annual Bluewell Fun Day and Cruise-In

BLUEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - The annual event is organized every year by the Voice of Praise Worship Center, this year was no different. Church organizers hosted the event and offered free food, inflatable bounce houses, cornhole, live music and giveaways. They also created a venue for car enthusiasts to showcase vehicles.

"This is an ongoing celebration that we've done now for several years. We feel like as a church in the community, it's our responsibility to give back to the community. So this is one way we do it, every year at the end of summer." said pastor and organizer, N.R. Taylor.

Members of the church say they understand the struggles children are facing amid the pandemic and say the event is a place where kids can be kids.

"You know kids have been going through a lot in the past year and this is a chance for them to get out, let loose a little bit and have a good time." said community and church member Kerry Helmandollar.

The event was also a place for local artists to perform live for community members.

"I write most of my music and I get to take the type of music that I grew up listening to which was the hardcore country stuff, sounds like Haggard and Waylon Jennings, that kind of stuff. I write gospel music to that type of music and I have targeted that group of people that are like I was back in the day." said Princeton native Eddie Marrs.

Event leaders say they weren't expecting a huge turnout but say they aren't disappointed with the turnout.