Chesterfield inmate dies in jail after medical emergency

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — The Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office says an inmate in the Chesterfield County Jail has died as a result of a medical emergency. WRIC-TV reports that a fellow inmate notified jail staff at about 10 p.m. Saturday that 32-year-old Rebecca Franklin was having a medical emergency. According to a statement by the jail, deputies and medical personnel performed CPR and administered an emergency treatment for a suspected opioid overdose. Franklin could not be revived. Franklin was being held on a felony probation violation related to possession of a controlled substance and intent to distribute. The State Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death. A death investigation is being conducted by the Chesterfield County Police Department.