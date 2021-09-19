Dutch king unveils Holocaust name monument in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM (AP) — King Willem-Alexander has officially unveiled a new memorial in the heart of Amsterdam’s historic Jewish Quarter to honor the more than 102,000 Dutch victims of the Holocaust. Designed by Polish-Jewish architect Daniel Libeskind, the memorial is made up of walls shaped to form four Hebrew letters spelling out a word that translates as “In Memory Of.” The walls are built using bricks each of which is inscribed with the name, date of birth and age when they died of one of the more than 102,000 Jews, Roma and Sinti who were murdered in Nazi concentration camps during World War II or who died on their way to the camps. Jacques Grishaver, chairman of the Dutch Auschwitz Committee, officially opened the monument with the king in the presence of dignitaries and Holocaust survivors.