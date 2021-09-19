Powerful cold front to bring cooler temperatures midweek

It was a warm day out there again today. Temperatures topped off in the 80s across much of the region. We saw a mix of clouds and sun and a few saw an isolated shower. There is the chance for a stray shower and some patchy fog tonight but most look to stay dry with mostly cloudy skies and lows in 50s and 60s.

More clouds push in tomorrow as a cold front approaches the area. Although we will see more clouds than sun, most stay dry but some isolated showers are possible. The clouds will keep temperatures cooler in the 70s for much of the region.

Tuesday and Wednesday is when we will see a better chance of rain as the front moves closer to the area. We have to watch out for some locally heavy rainfall and storms could be on the stronger side, especially on Wednesday. The rain looks to keep us cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s for most.

A few leftover showers are possible Thursday morning as the cold front pushes through. Otherwise, we dry out with a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will be much cooler than what we've been experiencing lately with highs in the 50s and 60s for most.

Right now, we look to hold on to dry conditions for your Friday and into the weekend. It will certainly be feeling like fall with temperatures in the 60s for most. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 6 and 11pm.