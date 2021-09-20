107-year-old Japanese twins certified as world’s oldest

TOKYO (AP) — Guinness World Records has certified two Japanese sisters as the world’s oldest living identical twins at age 107 years and 330 days. The announcement coincided with Respect for the Aged Day, a national holiday in Japan. Guinness World Records says the sisters, Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama, broke the previous record set by famous Japanese twin sisters Kin Narita and Gin Kanie. About 29% of the population of 125 million in Japan, the world’s fastest aging nation, are 65 years or older, including more than 86,000 centenarians. The sisters were separated after elementary school and seldom saw each other until they turned 70, when they started visiting temples together.