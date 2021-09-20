Bex Art Week returns to the city of Beckley

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Bex Art Week has returned to Beckley after cancellation in 2020.

The event began in 2019 as a way to bring creative activities not usually seen in this region.

The week consists of many different activities, including open studio hours and workshops.

Leaders with the event said they were taking precautions to keep participants safe because they wanted to be still able to provide fun art-related activities in the community.

"We just really wanted to give people an outlet to create and to maybe forget about all the hardships of the past year and a half," said Saja Montague, a co-founder of Bex.

"Most of the events are actually outside uh this year, and what events are inside we are um requiring folks to uh to really follow the guidelines," said Scott Worley, one of the organizers.

The event runs from Monday, September 20 to Saturday, September 25.

A full schedule is available on the event's website.