DEAD BODY DISCOVERED IN McDOWELL COUNTY

HAVACO, W. Va. - (WVVA) Police are investigating a death after a body is found in McDowell County leading law enforcement to converge on Havaco. Sheriff's deputies and State troopers concentrate their initial search for clues and evidence in Havaco Bottom off Rt. 103.

The 911 call came in Monday around 4:30 p.m. Details about gender, race, and a preliminary cause of death are not available. The Sheriff;s office set up incident command. However, it's unclear whether the Sheriff's Office or West Virginia State Police is leading the investigation. We'll share more information when it's released.