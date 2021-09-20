Democrats face heavy lift on Biden agenda as GOP stands by

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress must fund the government in the next 10 days, or risk a federal shutdown. It needs to raise the nation’s borrowing limit, or default on its debt. All of this is happening while Democratic lawmakers are laboring to shoulder President Joe Biden’s massive $3.5 trillion “build back better” agenda to passage with stark opposition from Republicans. The magnitude of the challenges ahead and the speed required to accomplish the job are like nothing Congress has faced in recent memory. On Monday, Democrats called for a vote on government funding and the debt ceiling, confronting Republican opposition.