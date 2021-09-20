Drone strike kills at least 1 in rebel-held Syrian province

BEIRUT (AP) — Rescue workers and a war monitor say a drone strike has hit a vehicle traveling on a rural road in rebel-controlled northwestern Syria, killing at least one person. The Civil Defense team, known as White Helmets, said the unidentified body from the Monday attack was lifted from the car along the Idlib-Binnish road in east of Idlib province. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in Britain, said the U.S.-led coalition was believed to be behind the drone strike on the vehicle which carried a militant from one of the radical groups operating in the province. A spokesperson denied the coalition was behind the attack.