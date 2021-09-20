Grassroots group uses newspaper ads to push Sen. Joe Manchin

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A grassroots group is using newspaper advertisements to further push Sen. Joe Manchin to help with issues it considers important to low-income West Virginians. The Poor People’s Campaign took out the full-page ads Sunday in the Charleston Gazette-Mail, The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel and The Journal of Martinsburg. The group has repeatedly pressed the influential moderate Democratic senator. Manchin has opposed a $15 federal minimum wage and a voting rights bill that he says he couldn’t support because it lacked bipartisan support. The Poor People’s Campaign also scheduled a news conference Monday to urge Manchin to help change filibuster rules in the Senate.