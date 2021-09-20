Hanna Farmstead opens pumpkin patch and corn maze

LEWISBURG, W. Va. (WVVA) -An agrotourism farm in Greenbrier County has expanded its fall activities.

The Hanna Farmstead began offering a corn maze and pumpkin patch, in addition to their other fall activities such as train rides.

Jade Napier and Alex Hanna, the farm owners, said they are excited to provide a corn maze in Lewisburg so people do not have to travel far to experience this attraction while still following covid-19 guidelines and safety protocols.

"They have something they can come out and have an outdoor experience that's safe and fun um you know we've got 15 acres of activities that allows people to be spread out," said Hanna.

The farm also features products from local businesses as a way to support the companies who helped them.

The farm is open Friday from 4:00 PM -8:00 PM and Saturday-Sunday 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM.

It is located outside of Lewisburg near Marlinton.