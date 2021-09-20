Marion, Va man pleads guilty to distributing child pornography

ABINGDON, Va. (WVVA) -- A Marion, Virginia man pleaded guilty to child pornography charges last week.

Reports say that 38-year-old Travis Shane Smith distributed child sex abuse materials that featured prepubescent females using the online messaging service KIK.

Smith was identified by an undercover law enforcement officer between May and June of 2020. Court documents say he distributed four videos of prepubescent females engaging in sexually explicit conduct, including two videos of adult males having sex with prepubescent females.

“Distributing videos depicting the sexual abuse of children perpetuates their trauma and abuse, and simply will not be tolerated," Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar stated today. "It remains a top priority of our office to investigate and prosecute those who seek to victimize children. We appreciate the good work of our federal, state and local partners, who brought Smith to justice."

Smith pleaded guilty to one count of knowingly distributing one or more visual depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and is scheduled to be sentenced on December 15.