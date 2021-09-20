New Pfizer vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds could reduce COVID-19 infection rates in West Virginia

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA)- As we approach the two-year mark of the COVID-19 Pandemic, another breakthrough in vaccines seems to be on the horizon.

Pfizer claims, the second stage of testing for vaccines for 5 to 11-year-olds has shown "effective and robust antibody response." West Virginia Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said, that age group is among the fastest spreaders in The Mountain State.

"As of last week, we have seen a 254% increase in new cases among 0 to 18-year-olds. Certainly, this is a welcome piece of news for all of us. Certainly for parents or grandparents who are taking care of children in this age range."

Those national numbers are evident here in Mercer County. The Administrator of the Mercer County Health Department said, it's vital to get kids vaccinated.

"If I'm not mistaken, that age group represents 9% of the total population. If we can get that group vaccinated, that would be a huge step forward to try and fight and defeat COVID-19."

The new vaccine for kids has not received FDA or CDC approval because it still faces more testing. Dr. Marsh says he expects the vaccine to move closer toward approval in the next 2 months.

"The projections are is all goes according to plan, and all looks as good as we are hearing in the news. Then by mid to late October we may very well have that eligibility as part of the approval process."

If and when a safe and effective vaccine is deemed safe for 5 to 11-year-olds, it's expected to have a positive impact on the infection rate in West Virginia.