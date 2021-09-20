Police investigate self-defense claim after fatal shooting

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are investigating a “claim of self-defense” in what they described as a domestic-related incident that left one man fatally shot and his girlfriend injured over the weekend. The Washington Post reports that Fairfax County police spokesman Sgt. Ian Yost says the woman’s 19-year-old son is believed to be the shooter and he was taken into custody as detectives investigated the circumstances of Saturday’s shooting inside a Hybla Valley-area home. Yost says the teen is cooperating. Public Affairs Director Anthony Guglielmi says police are formally investigating a “claim of self-defense,” but that isn’t the final charging decision. It’s not clear how the teen’s mother was hurt, but she’s expected to survive.