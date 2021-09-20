Raleigh County Commission looking for broadband survey responses

BECKLEY, W. V.a. (WVVA) - Leaders in Raleigh County are working on getting better broadband access, but first, they need community input.

The county commission is asking for survey responses about internet connectivity.

With more than $1 million of rescue plan funding toward broadband, they are working with Appalachian Power and the Blueridge Group to make the internet more accessible throughout the county.

Dave Tolliver, the President of the Raleigh County Commission, said they need the responses to understand better which area of the county has the most significant need.

"It is vitally important especially if you have poor internet service or you do not have internet service at all. It's very important you fill this survey out, so we'll know where the priority is," said Tolliver.

Residents with reliable service are also encouraged to fill out the survey.

Print copies are available at the county commission office on Heber Street in Beckley.

The link is available here.

The commission needs at least four hundred responses by October 15.