‘Ray On My Mind’ coming to Chuck Mathena Center

The spirit of Ray Charles comes alive this weekend at the Chuck Mathena Center courtesy tribute artist, Kenny Brawner.

Candace Wilson with the Chuck Mathena Center stopped by our studios to tell us all about Kenny's art and what you can expect from the performance. 'Ray On My Mind' takes place this Saturday, September 25, 2021. Tickets are $26 and the show kicks off at 7 PM.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Connect with the Chuck Mathena Center on Facebook to stay up-to-date with its schedule for the season here.

Learn more by watching the interview above.