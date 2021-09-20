Republican Dean Heller announces run for governor of Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Republican Dean Heller says he is running for governor of Nevada. The former U.S. Senator told a crowd of supporters in Carson City on Monday that it was time to replace Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak with a conservative leader who wouldn’t impose coronavirus mandates. He blamed the incumbent Democrat for high unemployment and crime rates and said the first thing he would do is issue an executive order requiring voter ID in all upcoming elections. Heller’s remarks on voter ID laws and support for abortion restrictions signal his preparedness to push issues galvanizing the Republican base.