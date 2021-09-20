Review paints dire picture of Virginia employment commission

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A review has found persistent problems at the Virginia Employment Commission since the pandemic began. According to a presentation to lawmakers Monday, the agency is still swamped with backlogged claims, its call centers are underperforming and serious staffing problems persist. The state’s legislative watchdog agency undertook a review after the employment commission came under harsh scrutiny from lawmakers and members of the public for its response to the surge in jobless claims that began early last year. Monday’s report was an interim update; a final version is due in November.