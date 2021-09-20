Scaled down Chili Night to continue as scheduled

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A scaled down version of 'Chili Night' is set to stay on the schedule for Saturday, October 2nd.



The City of Beckley's Events Committee met at the Historic Black Night on Monday afternoon to iron out some of the finer details. Representatives from the Raleigh County Health Dept. as well as the Mayor were involved in the decision.



Instead of the traditional 40 chili vendors this year, there will only be 20. The City of Beckley will also be limiting the number of tickets sold to just 1,000. According to Beckley Events Dir. Jill Moorefield, that's down from their traditional 4,000 tickets sold.



The Beckley Events Committee is also recommending no rides this year to prevent the spread of the virus.