Spotty rain for Monday; wet and cool for Tuesday and Wednesday

Spotty rain chances hang around today all thanks to a high pressure system up north funneling in some Atlantic moisture. Remnants of what was Nicholas continue to push northward. This will help bring widespread rain chances for Tuesday. Cold front moves in Wednesday bringing heavy downpours and widespread showers and storms.

This morning some of us are seeing some spotty rain showers with temperatures in the 60s. Patchy fog is hovering for some, but most are waking up with clear visibility. We remain slightly warmer than normal today with highs in the mid-upper 70s and the low 80s. If you are a fan of the 70s I recommend to soak in today as cooler than normal temperatures are on our doorstep!

Overnight we will remain warmer than normal with temperatures in the 60s again. Some spotty showers will hang around into tomorrow morning. Widespread rain builds in Tuesday afternoon with isolated heavy downpours.

We won't warm up too much on Tuesday with highs for some stuck in the upper 60s and low 70s.

A better chance for heavy downpours to impact more of the viewing area will be Wednesday thanks to the passing of a cold front. Stronger thunderstorms are possible to develop too. On both Tuesday and Wednesday we do run into a flood threat.

Overnight Wednesday expect some rain still in the area with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s. Expect dry air to rush in throughout the day on Thursday behind the cold front. Cooler air will still be with us. On Thursday high temperatures will be in the 60s with lows in the 40s and even upper 30s for a few folks.