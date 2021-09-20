Two charged with triple murder after remains found in Raleigh County in 2018

SULLIVAN, WHEELING, W.Va. (WVVA) Two people are indicted for murder after remains were found in the Sullivan area of Raleigh County in 2019.



According to a release by the Wheeling Police Dept, the indictment was returned by the Grand Jury on Monday --indicting Gerald Wayne Jako, Jr., 36 of Wheeling and Dana Marie Bowman, 33 of Wheeling on three counts of murder and two counts of concealing a deceased human body.



They were charged in the 2018 death of Trevor Vossen and Lauren “LuLu” Jenkins and her unborn child.



The remains were found along a remote section of Sullivan Road.



According to Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter, his department worked with law enforcement in Wheeling to investigate the case.



Jako was serving a prison sentence on an unrelated charge in Mount Olive at the time of his indictment. Bowman is currently being held in Seneca County, Ohio jail.



The release said Bowman will return to West Virginia after an extradition hearing in Ohio.

“This week’s indictment means we are a step further in this case, but our work continues,” said Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger in a release. “Thanks to the ongoing support from our community and local news outlets, law enforcement successfully gathered additional information to obtain a grand jury indictment in this years-long case.

“Once again, I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication of the Wheeling Police Department, the Ohio County Prosecutors Office, the Raleigh County, W.Va. Sheriff’s Office and our federal law enforcement partners.”

