When and where to view the fall foliage

BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The official start of fall is just two days away! Can we expect vibrant fall colors this year?

The weather we experienced over the summer actually affects the vibrancy of the leaves in the fall. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, VA say the two biggest factors are precipitation and temperatures.

"The soil moisture levels are below normal because of the rainfall deficit that we had over the summer and even over the past couple weeks. When you have that below normal rainfall, typically that will lead to either a delayed beginning to the color season or it may even reduce the brilliance of the colors." Phil Hysell | NWS Blacksburg

The West Virginia Department of Tourism did release their fall foliage map which shows that much of the area will see peak foliage in mid to late October.

West Virginia Department of Tourism Fall Foliage Map

Hysell says that certain weather conditions produce more vibrant colors during the fall months.

"Ideally what you'd like to see in the fall is you'd like to see sunny warm days and cool dry nights. Recently our low temperatures have been pretty well above normal so that's not helping with what potentially could be a vibrant fall season so that may create some dulling of the colors as well." Phil Hysell | NWS Blacksburg

If you plan on heading out to witness or take pictures of the fall foliage, there are plenty of ways to do it.

"There's a lot of ways to see fall foliage in Southern West Virginia. We do scenic drives, motorcycle touring is really big for us, we've got Cathedral falls, Hawks nest, the jet boats if you want to be on the water, rafting, and again hiking, biking, ATVing, the biplane rides if you're really adventurous." Lisa Strader | Visit Southern West Virginia

Strader says that there are many great spots to check out the autumn views. Some of these locations include Long Point, Grandview, Hanging Rock, East River Mountain Overlook, Babcock, and Pinnacle Rock State Park.

If you would like more information on locations to see, you can call 1(800)847-4898 or visit the Visit West Virginia webpage at www.visitwv.com.