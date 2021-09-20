Widespread rain & a cool-down expected to wrap up Summer of 2021

Moisture streaming into the area from the south and east will continue to keep us unsettled into tonight. Most of today we've just seen lots of clouds, but the chance of rain will spike overnight, especially after midnight and into early Tuesday morning. Temps tonight will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s, and will likely hover in the 60s with lingering cloud cover and rounds of rain throughout the day Tuesday.

Severe weather looks unlikely tomorrow, but locally heavy downpours and/or localized flooding issues cannot be ruled out. Rain will continue on and off into Tuesday night. Lows tomorrow night will fall again into the upper 50s and low 60s.

A cold front will move into the area Wednesday, bringing additional rounds of rain, with a few embedded thunderstorms. Highs will again be cooler than average in the mid 60s to low 70s Wednesday afternoon.

Once again, heavy rainfall in certain spots will be the main concern through midweek, but a few strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out Wednesday or Wednesday evening. We'll be getting windy through midweek in general, so with the wet ground, a few sporadic power outages could occur as well.

By late week, cool and dry Fall air will be moving in behind the front. FALL OFFICIALLY BEGINS ON WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22ND AT 3: 21 PM. For the first full day of the season on Thursday, we look to become sunny and seasonable. Low temps could hit the 30s and 40s late week....

Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!