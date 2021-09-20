WVa virus cases drop for first time in months; deaths way up

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Active coronavirus cases in West Virginia have fallen dramatically in recent days, bringing a hope that the latest surge is at or past its peak. According to health data, current virus cases statewide are down 28% from Thursday’s pandemic high of nearly 30,000. But there have been at least 340 virus-related deaths so far this month. That’s more than June, July and August combined. Officials say the number of deaths and hospitalizations are expected to continue increasing for as many as six more weeks. Gov. Jim Justice says the state will use federal pandemic funding to provide staffing and financial assistance to already-stressed hospitals and long-term care facilities.