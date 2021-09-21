Biden aims to enlist allies in tackling climate, COVID, more

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to use his first address before the U.N. General Assembly to reassure the international community of American leadership on the global stage. In Tuesday’s address, Biden will call on allies to move quickly and cooperatively to address the festering issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses. The president continues to wield his mantra “America is back” — presidential shorthand meant to highlight his promise to take a dramatically different tack with allies than his predecessor Donald Trump. But Biden is facing a healthy measure of skepticism from allies at the start of a week of high-level diplomacy.