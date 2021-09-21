Brazil’s Bolsonaro rebuffs criticism on pandemic, Amazon

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro issued a defense of his administration at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, rebuffing criticism of its handling of the pandemic and touting recent data indicating less Amazon deforestation. He said his government supports vaccination, but not vaccine passports or mandates, and doubled-down on “early treatment” drugs such as the anti-malarial hydroxychloroquine, without naming the drug. The right-wing leader is embattled in Brazil as his approval ratings continue tumbling, in part because the nation has recorded the world’s second-highest COVID-19 death toll, with more than 590,000 dead. And Bolsonaro is more isolated internationally than ever following the electoral defeat of his ally former U.S. President Donald Trump.